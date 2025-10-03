It wasn't business as usual for Keith Urban. His first post-breakup concert included three changes that fans in Hershey, Pa., noticed in real time, and fans elsewhere caught on to quickly afterward.

On Oct. 2, Urban played the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

It was the first of three scheduled weekend concerts for Urban.

The High and Alive Tour ends on Oct. 17 in Nashville.

RELATED: Keith Urban + Maggie Baugh: The Truth Is Obvious But Not Convenient

Keith Urban Pulled "The Fighter" From His Set List

While Urban often improvises within a show, his set list is typically pretty stable. "The Fighter" — written about Kidman — is his 22nd most-played song (per SetList.fm), but most of those above it were released a decade earlier.

Since September, he's slotted this song in at No. 12 or No. 13, but on Oct. 2 he scrapped it for "Wild Hearts." So, fans had no chance to enjoy his playful partnership with multi-instrumentalist Maggie Baugh, but that may be why it was removed.

Get our free mobile app

In the days after the separation news, media outlets and fans have zoomed in on a video shared on Baugh's Instagram that finds Urban tweaking the lyrics of "The Fighter" to include a promise that he'll always fight for her.

He's changed the lyrics in similar ways before, but this particular instance has led to a rash of cheating accusations.

While Urban hasn't said anything about his concert or life in the last week, one has to imagine that he removed the song to avoid stoking a hot fire.

Maggie Baugh Wasn't at This Show

Baugh actually wasn't in Hershey, and that's fueled another round of hot gossip.

In her place was multi-instrumentalist Natalie Stovall, one-third of Runaway June. The two women appear to trade spots frequently, and there are just as many videos of Stovall singing with Urban as there are Baugh.

The country hitmaker's chemistry with Stovall is equally charming, and the two often play with the hit song's lyrics. Stovall just has the good fortune of not being the one to post a day before Urban's divorce news landed.

Keith Urban Wasn't Wearing His Wedding Ring

Cameras at the Giant Center zoomed in on Urban's hands as he played guitar and revealed he was no longer wearing his wedding ring. That indicates a level of finality that the 37-page divorce decree could not.

At the beginning of this week, fans were led to believe their "irreconcilable differences" could be worked out, but things look pretty grim on Friday.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Relationship Through the Years Photos of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, through their years. The couple married in 2006 but in September 2025 it was revealed they'd separated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes