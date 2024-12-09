Keith Urban Is Getting ‘High’ All Over the Country in 2025

It's been nearly three years since his last full tour, and Keith Urban is ready to hit the road again.

On Monday morning (Dec. 9), the singer announced his 2025 High and Alive World Tour, a trek that will kick off next May.

Coming on the back of his September 2024 High album, the setlist will feature lots of new material.

"Lots of hits, new songs, things we won't even think about until we're onstage — and loads of guitar," Urban promises in a statement.

"Playing live is what I live to do," he adds. "Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose and feeling ALIVE — that's what it's about for me."

Urban's High and Alive World Tour is billed as an international one, though only the U.S. dates have been announced in the initial lineup. The fun will kick off in late May in Orange Beach, Ala., and continue through mid-October, when the domestic dates will wrap with a hometown stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins are joining Urban as support acts on this tour.

Keith Urban 2025 High and Alive World Tour U.S. Dates:

May 22 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 23 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 24 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

May 30 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 31 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

June 12 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

June 13 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 14 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 19 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 22 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 27 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 28 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 17 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 18 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 19 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 24 -- TBA

July 26 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ Intuit Dome

Sept. 25 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 26 -- TBA

Sept. 27 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center

Oct. 2 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Oct. 3 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 4 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 9 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Oct. 16 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 17 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

