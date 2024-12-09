Keith Urban Is Getting ‘High’ All Over the Country in 2025
It's been nearly three years since his last full tour, and Keith Urban is ready to hit the road again.
On Monday morning (Dec. 9), the singer announced his 2025 High and Alive World Tour, a trek that will kick off next May.
Coming on the back of his September 2024 High album, the setlist will feature lots of new material.
"Lots of hits, new songs, things we won't even think about until we're onstage — and loads of guitar," Urban promises in a statement.
"Playing live is what I live to do," he adds. "Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose and feeling ALIVE — that's what it's about for me."
Urban's High and Alive World Tour is billed as an international one, though only the U.S. dates have been announced in the initial lineup. The fun will kick off in late May in Orange Beach, Ala., and continue through mid-October, when the domestic dates will wrap with a hometown stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins are joining Urban as support acts on this tour.
Keith Urban 2025 High and Alive World Tour U.S. Dates:
May 22 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
May 23 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 24 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
May 30 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 31 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
June 12 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
June 13 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 14 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 19 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 22 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 27 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 28 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 17 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 18 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 19 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 24 -- TBA
July 26 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ Intuit Dome
Sept. 25 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Sept. 26 -- TBA
Sept. 27 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center
Oct. 2 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
Oct. 3 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 4 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 9 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Oct. 16 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 17 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
