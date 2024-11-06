Keith Urban Only Has One Thing Left on His Bucket List + It’s a Big One

Keith Urban divulged a lot about his personal life during a recent conversation on Literally! With Rob Lowe.

With the fame and wealth the country star has earned, you'd assume there's not much he still feels a need to achieve. That's mostly true — the "Wasted Time" singer says he has been so blessed and has gotten to do and see it all ... except for one thing.

Urban still wants to take a trip to see the pyramids in Egypt, and he can't wait for the opportunity to do so.

"I'd like to see the pyramids. I've been to the Wadi Rum [in Jordan], we've done that, but I haven't been to Egypt," he tells Lowe. "That's on my bucket list."

"I keep thinking about the pyramids because every time you see something that's an amazing thing, like Sydney Harbour Bridge, and go, 'Can you believe they built this back in the 1930s, this thing?'"

"And then I go, 'And then there's the pyramids,'" Urban says. "I say it all the time about anything that I'm amazed at."

Urban jokes that when he does finally make it to Egypt, he'll have to convince himself that he's not on the Las Vegas Strip looking at a casino, and that he's looking at the actual pyramids.

Surely it's not money holding him back — Urban is married to the equally successful actor Nicole Kidman — so it's likely that their busy schedules have made it tough to get to Egypt. But he'll make it there someday.

