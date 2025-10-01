Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman’s Divorce: What’s True, What’s Speculation

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s sudden divorce stunned fans across both the Hollywood and country music worlds.

After 19 years of marriage, the couple confirmed they are separating — and while the official filing is clear, the headlines since have been anything but.

With sources speaking out, documents surfacing and speculation swirling, it can become confusing.

Leaves you wondering: What’s actually true? And what’s just a rumor? Here’s what we know — and what’s still unclear.

What the Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Divorce Filing Reveals

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban, 57, on Tuesday (Sept. 30). According to the legal documents, the date of separation is listed as the same day, and the reason cited is irreconcilable differences.

The couple has already agreed to a detailed parenting plan for their two daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14):

Kidman will have the girls 306 days per year.

Urban will have them for 59 days.

No child support will be exchanged.

Both parents will make major decisions together.

Neither is allowed to speak negatively about the other or their family.

Both must attend a parenting seminar within 60 days.

Interestingly, the documents were signed weeks before the public filing — Kidman on Sept. 6, and Urban on Aug. 29 — suggesting the decision had been in motion for some time.

What the Sources Are Saying

While the filing itself is straightforward, multiple sources — some reportedly close to the couple — have offered different perspectives on what led to the split.

According to People, Kidman is “hurt and feels betrayed,” and had been trying to save the marriage.

One source claimed the couple had “been living separately for a while,” as work and distance created space between them — Kidman filming Practical Magic 2 in London, Urban on his High and Alive World Tour.

Other insiders have painted a more complex picture. One described Urban as “going through some stuff” and “making questionable choices.”

Another noted that the split “hasn’t been a secret” within Urban’s inner circle.

Still, a third source described the breakup as a slow fade: “This has felt more like a gradual drift than some big shocking break.”

A few outlets have gone further, suggesting Urban has already “moved on,” with some implying another woman may have played a role.

However, no official confirmation has been made, and neither Urban nor Kidman has commented publicly beyond the filing.

What’s Next for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman?

Urban is expected to continue his High and Alive World Tour, with his next show scheduled for Oct. 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Kidman remains in London filming.

As speculation continues, what remains clear is this: after nearly two decades together, the couple appears focused — at least legally — on protecting their children and moving forward.