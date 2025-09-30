The news that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are getting divorced after nearly 20 years of marriage has stunned fans, but according to a new report, those closest to the country star felt the split was "inevitable."

When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split?

According to TMZ's initial report, the 58-year-old movie star and the 57-year-old country singer have been living apart since the beginning of the summer. The celebrity gossip outlet first broke the news on Monday (Sept. 29).

What's Been Said About Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Split?

Neither Kidman nor Urban initially confirmed their separation, and early media reports cited unnamed sources.

However, People reports that many in Urban's inner circle were not surprised by the news.

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” a source says.

According to that person, it “really hasn’t been a secret” that the couple have “been living separately for a while now.”

The Daily Mail reported that Urban initiated the separation after seeing too little of Kidman due to her busy filming schedule. According to that report, Kidman was "blindsided" by his decision.

Do Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Have Kids?

Yes, Kidman and Urban have two daughters.

Sunday Rose is 17 years old, and Faith Margaret is 14.

Are Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Divorcing?

Sadly, yes. Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday (Sept. 30).

A source says Kidman had been "fighting to save the marriage." Urban has reportedly moved out and moved into his own place.

