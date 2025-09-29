After nearly 20 years of marriage, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated — news that sent a wave of shock through both Hollywood and the country music world.

But for those closest to the couple, it may have been a long time coming.

According to People, the separation “really hasn’t been a secret” within Urban’s inner circle, with one source saying they “felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”

The couple — who share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 — quietly confirmed the separation on Monday (Sept. 29), just three months after celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

‘They’ve Been Living Separately for a While’

While the news has taken many by surprise, there were signs behind the scenes.

“They’ve been living separately for a while now,” a source revealed, adding that the longtime couple had gradually grown apart — especially as both dove into demanding, high-profile projects.

Kidman has recently been filming Practical Magic 2 in London, while Urban has been on the road for his High and Alive World Tour. He’s next scheduled to perform on Oct. 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

A source insists that the Big Little Lies actress “didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Her sister, Antonia, has reportedly been “a rock” during the split.

Nashville Roots, Separate Paths

Kidman and Urban have called Nashville home since 2008, raising their family there while carefully balancing the demands of fame and career.

Recently, Kidman has expressed a renewed love for the city — particularly its creative potential.

During a panel at the Nashville Film Festival, she revealed she’s teaming up with longtime friend Reese Witherspoon to bring more film and television production to Music City.

“There’s so much room here for production,” she said. “Come on, Tennessee — we’ve got this.”

She may have been speaking about storytelling, but the message feels bigger: even in the face of personal heartbreak, Kidman is choosing to keep building something new.