Yes, Nicole Kidman is married to one of the biggest country music stars in the world, Keith Urban.

But what she did at a recent show of Urban's proves that she's not just a country star wife -- she's also a true fan of the genre.

Chase Matthew is one of the tour openers for Urban's current High and Alive Tour. On opening night of the international leg of the tour in Newcastle, Australia, he had a behind-the-scenes experience that he'll never forget.

Matthew told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that he had just got done on stage, dripping and pouring with sweat, when he sees Urban and Kidman running towards him.

"They both came running over and gave me like the biggest hugs ever," he remembers, "and as they come to approach me for a hug, I'm like 'Wait, I'm so sweaty, you don't wanna do that.'"

"They were like, 'Oh my God, you were great,'" Matthew relates.

This goes to show you that Kidman can appreciate other country artists for what they do.

Of course, she's a massive film star in her own right, so it makes sense that she'd have an appreciation for all sides of the music business. But Kidman goes above and beyond when it comes to having fun at a country concert.

Matthew also admitted that part of the reason he was not too star struck in the moment is because he didn't realize exactly what a huge deal Kidman is.

"I didn't watch a lot of movies growing up, so I didn't realize how big of a star she was," he says.

While we might think of Kidman as a movie star and Urban's wife, she needs to have an asterisk by her name that also states she is a major country music fan herself as well.

