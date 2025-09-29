Nicole Kidman Has Big Plans for Nashville + She’s Not Alone: ‘We’ve Got This’

Nicole Kidman has called Nashville home for nearly two decades — and now, she’s hoping to shine an even brighter spotlight on the city she loves.

During a recent panel at the Nashville Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress spoke passionately about Music City and revealed that she’s teaming up with longtime friend Reese Witherspoon to bring more film and television production to the area.

“I’ll be bringing more and more production here,” Kidman told guests at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater, according to People.

“Reese Witherspoon lives here too, and she’s one of my best besties,” she added.

‘Come On, Tennessee — We’ve Got This’

Kidman, 58, has lived in Nashville since 2008 with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters.

“There’s so much room here for production,” she said. “The crews are fantastic, and the actors and the people… I feel that it’s taking off and will continue to take off, so off we go.”

The Bombshell star also pointed to the economic opportunity that a growing film scene could bring to the city: “Come on, Tennessee — we’ve got this.”

She spoke just before a special screening of her 2003 film Cold Mountain, and shared that she’s currently filming Season 2 of her crime drama Scarpetta in Nashville — a creative homecoming she’s grateful for.

“I filmed Season 1 here, and it inspires so much creativity,” she said. “I love the Nashville people because they embraced me two decades ago, and they keep making it possible for our family to have the most beautiful life here.”

Not a Takeover — A Tribute

Kidman made it clear she’s not trying to turn Nashville into Hollywood.

She simply wants to help support what she sees as the city's growing potential for creative storytelling — without changing what makes it special.

While she joked that her hit series Big Little Lies probably won’t be moving east anytime soon, she hopes more projects can find a home in Tennessee — especially those that uplift local crews, actors, and talent.

Witherspoon — also a longtime Nashville resident — shares that love for the city.

Though raised in Hollywood, she’s spent years raising her family in Tennessee and remains closely tied to both communities.

Kidman is mom to four children: daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with Urban, and older children Bella and Connor from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

For now, she says, her heart is in Nashville. “Incredibly grateful,” she said simply.