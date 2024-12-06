Keith Urban Had an Odd Family Holiday Tradition Growing Up

Keith Urban recently recalled some of his fondest holiday memories as a kid, and one of the things he spoke about, very few Americans get to experience: Going to the beach for the holidays.

The "Messed Up as Me" singer said, "We had great Christmases growing up. I really, really enjoyed them. Mostly, we'd go to the beach, you know, 'cause there it's summertime. Load up the station wagon and head off to the beach."

For us here in America, loading up the ride and heading to the beach on Christmas Day could be one of the last answers that popped up on a Family Feud episode question about family holiday traditions, with only one respondent.

Where we dream of White Christmases filled with snow and hot chocolate, in Australia, Urban was surrounded by white sand and crystal-clear water. A different kind of white Christmas, if you will.

As for the entirety of Christmas morning, and the Urban family traditions, the rest were quite normal and jolly.

Urban continued, "I have great memories of getting up early and going and jumping on your parents' bed and getting them up. You know, and then of course you tear open the presents and then it's done and it's like eight in the morning, and you've got all morning now to sort of wish you had more presents to open."

Here Are 10 Things You Didn't Know About Keith Urban Keith Urban has been at the top of his game for many years now, and his fans are familiar with his inspiring story. But even his biggest fans won't know all of these facts about the country superstar. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Keith Urban's 15 Best Collaborations, Ranked Keith Urban is a Swiss army knife when it comes to collaborations. The country star's smooth vocals elevate a song while his impeccable guitar skills add a burst of energy to any melody.

This Aussie has never shied away from collaboration, even if it means stepping outside of country music. He's worked with artists like Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, while also joining forces with stars in pop, like Taylor Swift, Pitbull and Pink.

Here are Keith Urban's 15 best collaborations, ranked.