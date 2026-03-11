Nicole Kidman is speaking publicly about her divorce from Keith Urban for the first time — and her focus isn’t on what went wrong. It’s on family.

In a new interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about the end of her nearly 20-year marriage to the country superstar, describing the past year as “rough,” while emphasizing that their family remains her top priority.

Nicole Kidman Focusing on Family After the Split

Kidman was asked how she’s been navigating life after her divorce from Urban.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she said. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is, and moving forward. That’s that.”

Kidman added that while the divorce has been difficult, she’s committed to maintaining a strong sense of family for their two daughters.

"Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be."

She also praised her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, describing them as her “beautiful girls” who are “suddenly women.”

The Divorce Settlement

Kidman’s remarks come months after her divorce from Urban was finalized in January.

According to court documents, the pair agreed to waive both child support and spousal support as part of the settlement.

They will each cover their own legal fees and divide their property and assets “to the mutual satisfaction of both parties.”

That includes bank accounts, investments, vehicles, and personal belongings, with each keeping the items already in their possession.

Parenting Moving Forward

Under the custody agreement, Kidman will be the primary residential parent for their daughters, with the girls living with her for most of the year.

Despite the new arrangement, sources close to the family say Urban remains committed to staying closely involved in his daughters’ lives.

For the longtime couple — who married in 2006 — the settlement brought an official close to a nearly two-decade marriage that blended Hollywood and country music.

Even now, Kidman says the goal is simple: move forward while keeping the family bond intact.