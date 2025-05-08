Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman may have gotten all dressed up for the 2025 ACM Awards, but that doesn't mean they left their personalities at home.

As they walked the red carpet before the big night, these two veteran superstars were goofing around like a couple of teenagers.

Dressed in svelte matching black, Urban and Kidman shared laughs, tender moments and even a practical joke or two as they strolled up to the entrance to the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

In one photo, they tenderly lean their heads together as they pose for the camera. Another is an action shot, showing them holding hands as they walk down the carpet.

These two lovebirds will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary next month, and with two decades under their belt navigating a marriage between two celebrities, Kidman and Urban know a thing or two about how to let each other have their moment.

They took turns stepping back and letting each other shine during red carpet photos.

But their most memorable moment together? That's gotta be the photo where Kidman is in the foreground, and Urban appears to be holding up bunny ears behind her head. After all these years walking red carpets together, they still know how to have fun in front of the cameras.

Read More: 2025 ACM Awards Winners -- See the Full List!

Urban will receive a special honor at tonight's awards show: He's being honored as a Triple Crown Winner, meaning that he has won three major awards at the show over the years: New Male Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne and Megan Moroney are expected to perform in tribute to Urban during the big moment. The 2025 ACM Awards are streaming live on Amazon Prime Video from Frisco, Texas' Ford Center. Reba McEntire is hosting the show.