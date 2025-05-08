Lainey Wilson Leads 2025 ACM Awards Winners — See the Full List!
The 2025 ACM Awards winners have been announced, and the names include the most beloved artists from across decades of country music.
Lainey Wilson was the biggest winner of the night, taking home Artist-Songwriter, Female Artist, Album and Entertainer of the Year in 2025.
Ella Langley also had a huge night at the 2025 ACM Awards, winning Visual Media, Music Event, New Female Artist and Single of the Year.
Langley led the ACM Awards nominees in 2025 with eight nominations overall, six of which were for "You Look Like You Love Me," her smash duet with Riley Green.
- Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Wilson scored seven ACM nominations each.
- First-time nominees include Langley, Dasha, Zach Top, Shaboozey and Muscadine Bloodline.
- The 2025 ACM Awards aired on Amazon Prime on May 8 at 8PM ET.
READ MORE: Johnny Cash Never Won an ACM Award. Here's Why
Reba McEntire hosted the ACM Awards for a record 18th time in 2025. The show aired live from the Star in Frisco, Texas, on Amazon Prime Video.
2025 ACM Awards Winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn — THE WINNER!
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion — THE WINNER!
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley — THE WINNER!
Jessie Murph
New Male Artist of the Year
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top — THE WINNER!
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman
New Duo or Group of the Year
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays — THE WINNER!
Treaty Oak Revival
Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top
F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!
Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Cody Johnson, "Dirt Cheap"
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"
Ella Langley (With Riley Green), "You Look Like You Love Me" — THE WINNER!
Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
"4x4xU" by Lainey Wilson (Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson)
"The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves (Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne)
"Dirt Cheap" by Cody Johnson (Josh Phillips) — THE WINNER!
"I Had Some Help" by Post Malone, Morgan Wallen (Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak)
"You Look Like You Love Me" by Ella Langley, Riley Green (Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)
Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, "Cowboys Cry Too"
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You"
Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore"
Ella Langley, Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me" — THE WINNER!
Visual Media of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
"4X4XU," Lainey Wilson
"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
"I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
"I Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton
"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley With Riley Green — THE WINNER!
Songwriter of the Year
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon — THE WINNER!
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Ernest
Hardy
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!
PICTURES: Country Music's Biggest Stars Shine on ACM Awards Red Carpet
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet — See Country Music's Best, Worst and Boldest Dressed
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.