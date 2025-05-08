The 2025 ACM Awards winners have been announced, and the names include the most beloved artists from across decades of country music.

Lainey Wilson was the biggest winner of the night, taking home Artist-Songwriter, Female Artist, Album and Entertainer of the Year in 2025.

Ella Langley also had a huge night at the 2025 ACM Awards, winning Visual Media, Music Event, New Female Artist and Single of the Year.

Langley led the ACM Awards nominees in 2025 with eight nominations overall, six of which were for "You Look Like You Love Me," her smash duet with Riley Green.

Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Wilson scored seven ACM nominations each.

First-time nominees include Langley, Dasha, Zach Top, Shaboozey and Muscadine Bloodline.

The 2025 ACM Awards aired on Amazon Prime on May 8 at 8PM ET.

READ MORE: Johnny Cash Never Won an ACM Award. Here's Why

Reba McEntire hosted the ACM Awards for a record 18th time in 2025. The show aired live from the Star in Frisco, Texas, on Amazon Prime Video.

2025 ACM Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn — THE WINNER!

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion — THE WINNER!

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley — THE WINNER!

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top — THE WINNER!

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group of the Year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays — THE WINNER!

Treaty Oak Revival

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top

F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Cody Johnson, "Dirt Cheap"

Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"

Ella Langley (With Riley Green), "You Look Like You Love Me" — THE WINNER!

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"4x4xU" by Lainey Wilson (Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson)

"The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves (Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne)

"Dirt Cheap" by Cody Johnson (Josh Phillips) — THE WINNER!

"I Had Some Help" by Post Malone, Morgan Wallen (Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak)

"You Look Like You Love Me" by Ella Langley, Riley Green (Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, "Cowboys Cry Too"

Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You"

Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Ella Langley, Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me" — THE WINNER!

Visual Media of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"4X4XU," Lainey Wilson

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

"I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

"I Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton

"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley With Riley Green — THE WINNER!

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon — THE WINNER!

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

PICTURES: Country Music's Biggest Stars Shine on ACM Awards Red Carpet The biggest stars in country music turned up to walk the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards, and they were looking good! Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet — See Country Music's Best, Worst and Boldest Dressed See country music's best dressed, worst dressed and boldest from the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet. The 2024 ACM Awards were on Thursday (May 16) in Frisco, Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.