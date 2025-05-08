Lainey Wilson Wins Big at the ACMs — And Her Fiancé Couldn’t Be Prouder

Lainey Wilson is the newest artist to win an early ACM trophy ahead of the big show on Thursday night (May 8).

During show rehearsals with Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, Wilson got a big surprise: She was presented with her trophy for ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

The ACM posted a photo of the moment on social media, including a shot of Wilson with her newly-minted trophy as she poses beside Lambert and McEntire.

"This is such an honor, thank you," Wilson commented in response.

The Artist-Songwriter of the Year is one of seven categories where Wilson scored a nomination at this year's ACMs. She's also in the running for the most coveted awards of the night, including Entertainer of the Year.

But the Artist-Songwriter Award is special, and Wilson's fiancé Devlin "Duck" Hodges explained why in a since-expired Instagram Story he posted after nominations for this year's show were announced.

In his Stories slide, Hodges celebrated Wilson being nominated for "7 different awards for this year's ACMs!" (quote via iHeartCountry).

"But this one makes me the happiest," he continues. "She loves writing and is so damn good at it and finally good to see her get some recognition for being a bada-- songwriter!!!!"

After Wilson's win was announced on Wednesday night, Hodges shared a screenshot of to celebrate, simply writing, "Boom."

Devlin Hodges, Instagram Devlin Hodges, Instagram loading...

Wilson's 2024 Whirlwind album is among the nominees for Album of the Year at the 2025 ACMs. That project showcases her songwriting: She co-wrote all 15 of its tracks, including singles "4X4XU" and "Hang Tight Honey," plus a Walmart-exclusive bonus song called "Where the Sun Don't Shine."

Read More: Why Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire + Miranda Lambert's 'Trailblazer' Lyrics Are Personal

When she got her Artist-Songwriter of the Year award, Wilson was in the middle of rehearsals for a new song she helped write, "Trailblazer." It's a collaboration with Lambert and McEntire, and the three artists will debut it at the awards show.

The 2025 ACM Awards will take place on Thursday night at 8PM ET/7PM CT at Frisco, Texas' Ford Center. The show will stream live on Amazon Prime Video. McEntire is set to host the event.