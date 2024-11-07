Top Country Duets of All Time — 55 Hit Songs, Ranked

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have three of the greatest country duets of all time, but they're not No. 1 on this list of the 55 best ever.

In fact, the greatest country duet ever doesn't go to a married couple at all, even though this list is filled with real-life lovers. Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and George Jones and Tammy Wynette gave fans legendary recordings that will live on forever.

If we're being honest, deciding the best country duets of all time was more difficult than choosing the 100 best country drinking songs — there's just so many great ones!

Related: 50 Greatest Country Love Songs of All Time

Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton are two of the most popular duet partners ever, and each make this list multiple times.

Willie Nelson is among the most popular country men to record with, and you'll find him four times below. Each of his best collabs is with another man, however, which proves how dynamic of a singer he has been over the last half century.

Keith Urban Carrie Underwood Duet Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images loading...

Ballads dominate, but hits like "Somethin' Bad," "Raise 'Em Up" and "The Fighter" make a case for more feisty features in the future. Did your favorite country duet make the list?

Scroll down to see our picks, including the reason why a 21st century duet sits at No. 1.