Why Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert + Reba McEntire’s ‘Trailblazer’ Lyrics Are Personal

Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert say they wrote a new song called "Trailblazer" hoping Reba McEntire would join them. The country music icon says she never even considered saying no.

Look for this group to sing "Trailblazer" at the 2025 ACM Awards on Thursday (May 8).

Billboard spoke with all three women about how the song came together and the direction of the lyrics. Brandy Clark helped the two previous ACM Entertainer of the Year winners write the "Trailblazer" lyrics at Lambert's house.

"I couldn't find a flaw in it. Not one word," McEntire says.

The 2025 ACM Awards will stream on Amazon Prime.

McEntire is set to host the show, which promises several tributes.

Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Wynonna Judd are a few more scheduled performers.

Related: 2025 ACM Awards Performers [Full List]

Thursday's TV debut will be the first time the public has heard the song performed. The lyrics namecheck their influences, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette. From there they pass a torch to the next generation to keep it going, Wilson says.

“We wanted to lean in pretty hard to paying tribute to each person," Lambert shares. “We had to do it strategically though, because we didn’t want it to be so blatant — but more like a secret thing that you would have to listen to it twice."

So look for subtle nods to Oklahoma and Louisiana, McEntire's and Wilson's home states. There also promises to be a nod to Lambert's song "Kerosene" somewhere along the way. It's not just about country music, however. Fans will have to wait to hear how that works, but the women agree that it's much more universal.

"When you’re writing a song and you get that like feeling, it’s like the Holy Spirit feeling. And you just feel it all over your body. Definitely had that," Wilson tells the publication.

Tony Brown produced the new song after the three singers record the vocals in Nashville. No one is saying whose project it will appear on, but McEntire did say she'd love the chance to record with these two younger stars again.

The idea of a trio instantly triggers memories of Parton's Trio album with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. Nobody has gone as far as to suggest something similar with Lambert/Wilson/McEntire, but it's a fun thought.

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, "Trailblazer" Lyrics:

TBA