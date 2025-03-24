It's officially ACM Awards season. The springtime country music awards show released the first performers on Monday (March 24). It's a list that should excite fans of contemporary and traditional country music.

With the cancelation of this year's CMT Awards, the 2025 ACM Awards become the first country awards show on the calendar, to be followed by the People's Choice Country Awards in the fall and CMAs in November.

Nominees for the 2025 ACMs have not yet been revealed. Last year, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton were the big winners.

When Are the 2025 ACM Awards?

Only the date has changed for this year's version of the ACM Awards. Once again the show will air live from the Star in Frisco, Texas on Amazon Prime and Twitch. Reba McEntire will return to host the show, the third straight from the venue and the fourth straight on Amazon.

The 2025 ACM Awards are on May 8, at 8PM ET. That's eight days earlier in the year that last year's version.

2025 ACM Awards Performers [Full List]:

The first batch of ACM Awards performers is light, but plenty more are anticipated in the next six weeks. Blake Shelton will return to perform. So will Wilson, who sang "Hang Tight Honey" last year and went on to win the Entertainer of the Year award.

Eric Church is also scheduled to perform, with a press release noting the proximity of the performance to his new album release without promising he'll be singing a new song.

Here is the full list:

Blake Shelton, "Texas"

Eric Church

Lainey Wilson

Last year, there were 15 performances. The majority found artists playing their current radio single, but there were a few tributes, including one for Toby Keith.

This year's ACM Awards is the 60th. Tickets are available at SeatGeek.