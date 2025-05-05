Keith Urban will receive the prestigious Triple Crown Award at the 2025 ACM Awards ceremony this week.

Several of his fellow country superstars will salute him during the show by performing a selection of his greatest hits. Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney and the Brothers Osborne are all on tap to tribute the star, performing a selection of covers from across Urban's 25-plus years as one of country music's most popular hitmakers.

Only a few elite country superstars are eligible for the Triple Crown Award. In order to receive it, artists must have won New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year at the ACMs during their careers.

With this new title, Urban joins the ranks of artists like Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Dolly Parton and Brooks & Dunn, all of whom have been celebrated as Triple Crown honorees at shows past.

But the ACM doesn't award a Triple Crown recipient every year: In fact, the last time there was an honoree was at the 2010 awards show, when Carrie Underwood was celebrated for her Triple Crown status.

This year, Luke Combs just might join that elite group of Triple Crown-eligible artists. He previously won New Male Artist and Male Artist trophies at the awards show, and he's in the running for Entertainer of the Year this year.

Urban's tribute is a part of the show's milestone 60th anniversary celebration.

The 2025 ACM Awards are set to take place in Frisco, Texas' Ford Center on Thursday night (May 8). The event will stream live on Amazon Prime Video, and will be hosted by veteran ACM host (and Triple Crown recipient) Reba McEntire.