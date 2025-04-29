It's hard to believe that 2005 was 20 years ago, but here we are.

Time has certainly flown by, but thanks to photos, we can transport ourselves back in time to relive the good ole days — like when county music converged on Las Vegas each year for what was considered "Country Music's Party of the Year," the ACM Awards.

Back when Blake Shelton was rocking a curly mullet and Kenny Chesney was taking home his first Entertainer of the Year Award. He didn't know it at the time, but he would secure that title four years in a row before Carrie Underwood broke his streak in 2009.

Fashion wise, the 2005 ACM Awards were a wild time, with some opting for formal gowns and others rocking jeans and crop tops. Celebrities outside of country music, like Larry King and the Blue Man Group were also in attendance, even walking the red carpet.

Where Were the 2005 ACM Awards Held?

While the ACM Awards have been held just outside Dallas, Texas for the last few years, they were a staple in Sin City for many years beginning in 2003.

The 2005 edition of the show was the last one to be held at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In 2006, the show moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Who Hosted the 2005 ACM Awards?

The 2005 ACMs were unique because they didn't have a specific host at the helm. Instead, various presenters took the stage to deliver quick monologues to keep the show moving before announcing the nominees of various categories and performers.

Who Performed at the 2005 ACM Awards?

In total, 18 artists took the stage during the 2005 ACM Awards, including Gretchen Wilson, Rascal Flatts and Montgomery Gentry. In a special salute to armed service members overseas, Toby Keith delivered a performance from Iraq with a huge crowd of U.S. troops all around him.