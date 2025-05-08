How to Watch the 2025 ACM Awards (and When!)

The Academy of Country Music will celebrate 60 years of handing out trophies at the 2025 ACM Awards, so this year's show is expected to be a big one.

It's going to be a fun night. Noteworthy is a tribute to Keith Urban as he's honored with the ACM Triple Crown Award, a Backstreet Boys cameo and an opening medley that will span six decades, featuring LeAnn Rimes and Clint Black, among several others.

Alan Jackson will also perform during the show, as will Reba McEntire, who's hosting.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 ACM Awards.

When Are the 2025 ACM Awards?

The ACM Awards are scheduled for Thursday, May 8.

Where Are the 2025 ACM Awards Taking Place?

The ACM Awards will once again be held inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The venue has been the home of the awards show since 2023.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 ACM Awards?

McEntire will climb back into the saddle to host the 2025 ACM Awards. She was at the helm in 2024, as well. Prior to last year, she emceed the event 16 times both alone and with a partner or two.

How Do I Watch the 2025 ACM Awards?

For the fourth straight year, the 2025 ACM Awards ceremony will stream live on Amazon Prime Video. The stream will begin at 8PM ET/7PM CT/5PM PT.

Although the show will stream exclusively on the app, an Amazon Prime account is not required to watch.

Who Are the 2025 ACM Awards Nominees?

Ella Langley leads this year's list of nominations for the 2025 ACM Awards with eight nods in six different categories. Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson are not far behind with seven nominations each.

In addition to Langley, Dasha, Zach Top, Shaboozey and Muscadine Bloodline are among first-time nominees at this year's show.

Johnson, Wallen and Wilson are all up for the biggest award of the night — Entertainer of the Year — along with Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Chris Stapleton.

A full list of ACM Awards nominations was revealed in March.

Who Is Performing at the 2025 ACM Awards?

The full list of 2025 ACM Awards performers has been revealed, save for any surprises.