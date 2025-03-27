A country newcomer leads a list of nominees for the 2025 ACM Awards. Ella Langley received eight nominations, including her first in a Female Artist of the Year category.

Six of Langley's eight nominations are for "You Look Like You Love Me," her duet with Riley Green. The other is in the New Female Artist of the Year category.

See the full list of 2025 ACM Awards nominees below. There are notable surprises and snubs, including no nominations for either Miranda Lambert or Beyonce.

Also refreshing among this year’s nominees is the return of Rascal Flatts in the Group of the Year. It’s their first nomination since 2017 in a category they’ve won seven times.

Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini is up for Entertainer of the Year for the very first time, and Luke Combs is vying for the Triple Crown, given to artists who win New Artist, Male/Female/Duo/Group and Entertainer of the Year during their career.

Reba McEntire is set to host this year’s show, which will once again return to the Star in Frisco, Texas. Blake Shelton, Wilson and Eric Church are among the first 2025 ACM Awards performers announced.

2025 ACM Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group of the Year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top

F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Cody Johnson, "Dirt Cheap"

Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"

Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me"

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"4x4xU" by Lainey Wilson (Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson)

"The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves (Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne)

"Dirt Cheap" by Cody Johnson (Josh Phillips)

"I Had Some Help" by Post Malone, Morgan Wallen (Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak)

"You Look Like You Love Me" by Ella Langley, Riley Green (Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, "Cowboys Cry Too"

Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You"

Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Ella Langley, Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me"

Visual Media of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"4X4XU," Lainey Wilson

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

"I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

"I Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton

"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson