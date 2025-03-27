Ella Langley, Cody Johnson Lead 2025 ACM Awards Nominees — See the Full List!
A country newcomer leads a list of nominees for the 2025 ACM Awards. Ella Langley received eight nominations, including her first in a Female Artist of the Year category.
Six of Langley's eight nominations are for "You Look Like You Love Me," her duet with Riley Green. The other is in the New Female Artist of the Year category.
- Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson scored seven ACM nominations.
- First-time nominees include Langley, Dasha, Zach Top, Shaboozey and Muscadine Bloodline.
- The 2025 ACM Awards air on Amazon Prime on May 8 at 8PM ET.
See the full list of 2025 ACM Awards nominees below. There are notable surprises and snubs, including no nominations for either Miranda Lambert or Beyonce.
Also refreshing among this year’s nominees is the return of Rascal Flatts in the Group of the Year. It’s their first nomination since 2017 in a category they’ve won seven times.
Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini is up for Entertainer of the Year for the very first time, and Luke Combs is vying for the Triple Crown, given to artists who win New Artist, Male/Female/Duo/Group and Entertainer of the Year during their career.
Reba McEntire is set to host this year’s show, which will once again return to the Star in Frisco, Texas. Blake Shelton, Wilson and Eric Church are among the first 2025 ACM Awards performers announced.
2025 ACM Awards Nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley
Jessie Murph
New Male Artist of the Year
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman
New Duo or Group of the Year
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival
Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top
F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Cody Johnson, "Dirt Cheap"
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"
Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me"
Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
"4x4xU" by Lainey Wilson (Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson)
"The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves (Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne)
"Dirt Cheap" by Cody Johnson (Josh Phillips)
"I Had Some Help" by Post Malone, Morgan Wallen (Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak)
"You Look Like You Love Me" by Ella Langley, Riley Green (Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)
Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, "Cowboys Cry Too"
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You"
Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore"
Ella Langley, Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me"
Visual Media of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
"4X4XU," Lainey Wilson
"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
"I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
"I Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton
"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley
Songwriter of the Year
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Ernest
Hardy
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
