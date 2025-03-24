2025 March Man-Ness Round 2: You Decide Country&#8217;s Hottest New School Star [Vote]

Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025

You — the fans — have spoken, and Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Round 2 is decided. These 8 handsome men will move on as a new round begins.

Riley Green, Zach Top, Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, Bailey Zimmerman, Warren Zeiders, Morgan Wallen and Scotty McCreery are the New School crop of stars who are hoping you think they're hot as they compete against each other in March Man-Ness Round 2.

Sorry, this has nothing to do with their music — it's all about how they present on the outside.

Maybe you like facial hair? There are a few mustachioed fellas here. Or maybe it's all about that sweet smile for you? Whatever your reason is your business.

So, who is country music's hottest man? It's time to vote again. In the end, it will come down to one New School star vs. the winner of the Old School bracket.

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

  • Round 1: March 18-23
  • Round 2: March 24-27
  • Round 3: March 28-30
  • Final Four: March 31-April 3
  • Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the hottest male country singer of all time (New School) below. You can vote once per hour (per matchup) from now through March 27 at 11:59PM ET.

VOTE NOW:

Thanks for voting in Round 2 of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on March 28 to see who advances to Round 3, and you'll be able to vote in new matchups.

