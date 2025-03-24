2025 March Man-Ness Round 2: You Decide Country&#8217;s Hottest Old School Star [Vote]

2025 March Man-Ness Round 2: You Decide Country’s Hottest Old School Star [Vote]

Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness tournament is full steam ahead, and Round 2 voting starts now.

The competitors, as decided by your votes: Keith Urban, Joe Nichols, Tim McGraw, George Strait, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson and Trace Adkins.

Strait may be the King of Country Music, but is he also the hottest country singer alive? How about McGraw — he makes great music, but is he hotter than Shelton?

These are the leading men who won against their contemporaries in Round 1 — they're what we call the Old School crew, and they're hoping you'll vote for them as they go head to head in this new round.

So, who is country's HOTTEST country star? Pick your favorite Old School sex symbol below. You get more than one chance to vote!

In the end, it will come down to one Old School star vs. the winner of the New School bracket.

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

  • Round 1: March 18-23
  • Round 2: March 24-27
  • Round 3: March 28-30
  • Final Four: March 31-April 3
  • Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the hottest male country singer of all time (Old School) below. You can vote once per hour (per matchup) from now through March 27 at 11:59PM ET.

VOTE NOW:

Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...

Thanks for voting in Round 2 of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on March 28 to see who advances to Round 3, and you'll be able to vote in new matchups.

Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...

The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years (2000-2024)

The best country songs of the last 25 years were felt and heard. Commercial impact was a factor, but emotional impact is what separates these songs from others released in the 2000s.

Technically the century began in 2001, but we reached back to 2000 to summarize this list of top songs. Alan Jackson is the only artist with two songs, but you'll find 11 Entertainer of the Year winners scattered across a playlist the required several stunning exclusions.

Curious as to why your favorite song missed the cut? Well, there are only 25 spots for the best of 25,000 country song releases. Hard decisions needed to be made!

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Joe Nichols, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins
Categories: Country Music News, Original Features, Readers Poll

More From Taste of Country