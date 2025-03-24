Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness tournament is full steam ahead, and Round 2 voting starts now.

The competitors, as decided by your votes: Keith Urban, Joe Nichols, Tim McGraw, George Strait, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson and Trace Adkins.

Strait may be the King of Country Music, but is he also the hottest country singer alive? How about McGraw — he makes great music, but is he hotter than Shelton?

These are the leading men who won against their contemporaries in Round 1 — they're what we call the Old School crew, and they're hoping you'll vote for them as they go head to head in this new round.

So, who is country's HOTTEST country star? Pick your favorite Old School sex symbol below. You get more than one chance to vote!

In the end, it will come down to one Old School star vs. the winner of the New School bracket.

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

Round 1: March 18-23

Round 2: March 24-27

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the hottest male country singer of all time (Old School) below. You can vote once per hour (per matchup) from now through March 27 at 11:59PM ET.

VOTE NOW:

Thanks for voting in Round 2 of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on March 28 to see who advances to Round 3, and you'll be able to vote in new matchups.

