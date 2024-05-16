2024 ACM Awards Performances: Full List [Pictures]

The 2024 ACM Awards started with a performance from a woman in red and ended with a woman with red hair. Country icons and newcomers teamed with newcomers and out-of-genre superstars for two hours of great country music.

The show was nearly a Lainey Wilson bookend. She opened singing her new single "Hang Tight Honey," arguably a Top 3 performance of the night. She closed by winning her second ever Entertainer of the Year award.

In between were performances from Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone and more. Dua Lipa surprised the ACM audience when she joined Chris Stapleton to sing "Think I'm In Love With You," a song from his ACM winning new album.

Other surprises included McEntire joining Post Malone for an impromptu Allman Brothers Band tribute and Avril Lavigne singing "Bulletproof" with Nate Smith. Find links to performances below and the best photos from the 2024 ACM Awards.

2024 ACM Awards Performances:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, "Purple Irises"

Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa, "Think I'm In Love With You"

Cody Johnson, "Dirt Cheap"

Jason Aldean Tribute To Toby Keith, "Should've Been a Cowboy"

Jelly Roll, "Liar"

Kane Brown, "Georgia On My Mind"

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, "Stick Season & Mountain With a View"

Lainey Wilson, "Hang Tight Honey"

Miranda Lambert, "Wranglers"

Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne, "Bulletproof"

Parker McCollum, "Burn It Down"

Post Malone, Medley

Reba McEntire, "I Can't"

Thomas Rhett, "Beautiful As You"

Tigirlily Gold, "Shoot Tequila"