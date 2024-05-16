Chris Stapleton Surprises ACM Awards Crowd With Dua Lipa Duet [VIDEO]

Chris Stapleton and pop superstar Dua Lipa stunned the 2024 ACM Awards crowd with a surprise duet during Thursday night's show.

Lipa started the song solo before Stapleton strolled in from the right with guitar in hand. The duo worked through a new version of "Think I'm In Love With You" from the country singer's 2023 album, Higher. Morgan Stapleton also joined for backing vocals.

While the performance was smooth and soulful, it really was a last-minute effort. Stapleton and Lipa spoke with Bobby Bones backstage where they later admitted the performance came together in the past two days.

Stapleton called Lipa the "queen of feel good music," which led to them settling on "Think I'm In Love" for the ACM Awards performance.

It has been a big night for country artist during the 2024 ACM Awards. In addition to the unexpected duet, Stapleton also grabbed Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year honors for Higher.

The ACM Awards aired live from Frisco, Texas on Amazon Prime. The show, hosted by Reba McEntire, featured performances by Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and others.

