Lainey Wilson Opens 2024 ACM Awards With Fiery Performance

Lainey Wilson dazzled on stage during the 2024 ACM Awards, opening the annual awards show with a scorching performance of her brand-new song, "Hang Tight Honey."

Wilson took the stage in a red top and red bell bottoms, opening with an ode to Texas with a snippet of Little Texas' "God Blessed Texas" before launching into her own song.

She started off with a red cowboy hat on her head, but handed it off to her mom in the audience before continuing on. Wilson owned the stage with her energetic performance, delivering the up-tempo song with passion and skill before screaming, "Thank you, Texas!"

Lainey Wilson's ACM Awards Nominations

Wilson was nominated for several awards at the 2024 ACM Awards, including the biggest one of the night, Entertainer of the Year. Her name was also listed for Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

It's already a big year for the "Wildflowers & Wild Horses" singer. Wilson has been traveling the globe on for a string of international dates and will launch her Country's Cool Again tour later this year.

She also announced plans for her own bar in the heart of Nashville. Bell Bottoms Up will take over the former FGL House location and is expected to open later the summer.

If that wasn't enough, the singer-songwriter is also mapping out her next musical project. Wilson will release her fifth studio album, Whirlwind, on Aug. 23. The collection of songs is a journey through her growth both as an artist and person.

Fans will get a front row seat to Wilson's rise to fame in a new documentary coming to Hulu. Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country will premiere on May 29.

The 2024 ACM Awards were held in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16. Hosted by Reba McEntire, the event was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

