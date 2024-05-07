Fan Reaction to Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House Closing Is Intense!

Fan reaction to the closing of Florida Georgia Line's FGL House Nashville bar is complicated and intense.

The two gave up recording and touring together nearly two years ago, and really lost their grip on the mainstream during the pandemic. Still, it's clear the 3rd Ave. Nashville spot held a special place in the heart for many.

The Nashville Business Journal revealed FGL House closed after last weekend. A Google search shows "permanently closed" next to the space, and the venue has been scrapped from the TC Restaurant Group website.

FGL House opened in June 2017.

Lainey Wilson is set to take over the space later this summer.

Initial social media response was widespread disappointment.

“Devastated,” Kit Lou says on Facebook. “This was my anchor bar on my visit in 2018.”

“This was my fav spot in Nashville, always a party,” Marirose Jenee Berner adds, agreeing.

Others like Republican Girl in a Liberal World recognized that without a Florida Georgia Line (they’re broken up, and maybe feuding if you believe Reddit), a Florida Georgia Line-themed bar was untenable.

Several people reported the bar/restaurant as being empty and rundown during a recent visit. Others like Jamie Butler shared they walked by on Friday night (May 3) and it was packed.

Unlike many celebrity-themed downtown Nashville bars, FGL House was a stone's throw off Lower Broadway on 3rd Ave. Several suggested that location spelled doom for the place, but there are many successful bars and restaurants off Broadway, and more (Luke Combs' Category 10, for example) to come.

TC Restaurant Group has not commented on the reason for the closing. They also have licensing deals with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and (coming this month) Morgan Wallen.