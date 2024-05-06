Lainey Wilson Opening Nashville Bar in FGL House Location

Lainey Wilson is adding bar owner to her already impressive career resume. According to the Nashville Business Journal, Wilson will join Miranda Lambert as the only two women to own bars on Nashville’s bar-lined Broadway Street.

The “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer is teaming up with TC Restaurant Group. The group owns many celebrity-branded bars, such as Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa.

Wilson’s new venture will happen at the cost of the space's current bar closing. FGL House, located on 120 Third Ave S., was a partnership between the now dissolved band Florida Georgie Line and TC Restaurant Group. The duo opened the bar in 2017, and as of last weekend, like the band, the bar no longer exists.

FGL House’s website page no longer leads to the restaurant, but rather TC Restaurant Group’s page. However, the bar’s Instagram is still live, and no post has been made on its closing yet.

An opening date for Wilson’s bar, or any information on what fans might be able to expect, has yet to be released.

While the singer’s bar is in the works, TC Restaurant Group is currently focused on opening another country artist’s bar.

Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen is set to open Memorial Day Weekend. This partnership includes a six-story venue nestled on 107 Fourth Ave. N.

Nashville’s downtown bar scene has embraced several new celebrity bars as of late. Eric Church’s six-story venue Chief’s, Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, and Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar are three of the fresh venues to add to the growing list.