Lainey Wilson Wins Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson is Entertainer of the Year once again. The "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" singer was the big winner at the 2024 ACM Awards.

She topped six other country hitmakers, all of whom, she says, supported her on her journey. After thanking God, her team and band, Wilson recalled sitting on the roof of her home in Baskin, La., gazing at the stars and watching airplanes fly by.

"I'd dream about being up there in one of those planes," she remembered, tearing up as her mother watched from the crowd with a huge smile on her face.

"The funny thing is I still feel like that little girl," Wilson added after recounting a touring year that's included trips to Europe, Australia and the U.S. "Except I feel like I'm a little more eye level with 'em now."

The 2024 ACM Awards Nominations for Entertainer of the Year

Wilson's big win didn't come easy as she was the only woman in the category. Other nominees included Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

Wilson had a handful of nods going into the night. She was also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Event of the Year. She won Female Artist and Music Event of the Year.

This is her second Entertainer of the Year trophy, following a win at the 2023 CMA Awards last November.

The 2024 ACM Awards were hosted by Reba McEntire and held in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16. The event streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.