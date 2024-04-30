Morgan Wallen's new bar is coming to downtown Nashville, and the signs for the new honky tonk have just been revealed on social media.

Wallen and bars seem to go hand in hand. With his hit duet with Eric Church, "Man Made a Bar," it's no surprise that the "Broadway Girls" singer has his own bar coming to Music City. The new venture is called This Bar, after the country star's song of the same name, and will open in 2024.

With the construction going on there's been a lot of secrecy with lots of privacy fencing covering the view of the building.

The construction crews couldn't hide the sign that was being put up, though. There were two signs revealed and people were able to capture them on social media, which drew excitement for the big reveal. Below are a couple of videos showing both of the signs and give a sneak peak of what Wallen's bar vibe will look like.

Here's another sign at a different spot on the building.

The first sign features the bar's name, This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, and is shaped like the state of Tennessee, while the second is a little more simplistic.

Morgan Wallen's This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen Bar Sign Photos

Recently, Wallen was arrested at Eric Church's new bar, Chiefs on April 7. He allegedly threw a chair off the 6th floor of the bar. Several police officers were standing in front of the newly opened business at the time and the chair landed near them.

The hitmaker was arrested on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. It's possible that these charges could lead to a jail sentence of one to six years.

Regardless, the singer has since made a statement and returned to the stage and will continue to sing about what he loves, bars and life experiences.

