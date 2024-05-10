What Will Be the 2024 Song of the Summer?

The official start to Summer 2024 isn't until June 20, but what is the fun of waiting? With temperatures rising and schools getting closer to letting out, the country music world is starting to crank out songs that you will hear around every cookout, bonfire and outdoor event this summer season.

Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole asked their listeners what will be the song of the summer in 2024, and the responses came rolling in.

Country music is looking to make it two years in a row to dominate the summer season. In 2023, Morgan Wallen's hit "Last Night" sat atop the Billboard Hot 100 list just in front of Luke Combs' "Fast Car," making it the first time ever that country held the top two spots on the list for summer.

Of course, Wallen's collaboration with Post Malone, "I Had Some Help," is one of the most anticipated songs in quite some time, ever since the pair performed the song at Stagecoach in early May.

Looks like the two enjoyed shooting the video, too:

As for the Summer of 2024, there are some early contenders to challenge Post Malone and Morgan Wallen for the top spot on your country summer playlist.

"Chevrolet," Dustin Lynch feat. Jelly Roll

If you hear Dobie Gray's 'Drift Away' when this track starts, you are on to something. The song borrows the melody from the classic hit, but Dustin Lynch told Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul that while that it is the same melody, the song tells a different story.

"The fact that they were cool and trusted us with the melody to go in and re-write the lyric for 'Chevrolet' is just awesome, it's an honor."

"A Bar Song," Shaboozey

This song has exploded on social media and has already hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Another song that borrows from previous hits, this one taking from the hip-hop world with J-Kwon's "Tipsy," but with a country sound.

"I Can't," Reba McEntire

'90s country getting some love on the list, as Reba McEntire's newest song was named numerous times in the social media poll. It is the first single off her upcoming album. She is also scheduled to perform this song when she hosts the 2024 ACMs.

Did we miss the song that you will play the most this summer? Let us know in the comments section.

You can listen to Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole and Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul live on the Taste of Country app.

