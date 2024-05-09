The lyrics to Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's new duet "I Had Some Help" tell a tongue-in-cheek breakup story. The energetic pop-country song finds each singer taking a verse and chorus before coming together to close.

Post Malone begins by recognizing an ex-lover's issues with him, and more or less agreeing. There's a caveat: He wasn't the only one misbehaving.

"I had some help / It ain't like I can make this kinda mess all by myself," he sings to start each chorus. Find the full lyrics to "I Had Some Help" below.

The songwriters haven't been officially identified, but several outlets report that the two singers penned this song.

Wallen's second verse doubles down on Post Malone's "Girl? Please!" lyrics. He seems a bit more scorned as he sings, "You think that you're so innocent / After all the s—t you did / I ain't an angel, you ain't heaven-sent / Can't wash our hands off this."

Did Post Malone Go Country?

He's not used the words, but all signs indicate that Post Malone is "going country." His 2023 CMA Awards performance with Wallen and Hardy was his formal introduction to country audiences, but by that point it was clear he was teaming with country icons like Brad Paisley.

In the months since that November 2023 performance, Post Malone has continued to live in country music circles. A Toby Keith tribute and potential Luke Combs duet are just two more signs that he is all-in. He's also set to perform at the 2024 ACM Awards on May 16.

Here Are the Lyrics to Post Malone + Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Post Malone

You got a lot of nerve, don't you, baby / I only hit the curb 'cause you made me / You're tellin' all your friends that I'm crazy / Like I'm the only one / Why'd you throw them stones if you / Had a wild hair of your own or two / Livin' in your big glass house with the view / I thought you knew.

Chorus:

I had some help / It ain't like I can make this kinda mess all by myself / Don't act like you ain't help me pull that bottle off the shelf / Been deep in every weekend if you couldn't tell / They say, Teamwork makes the dream work / Hell, I had some help.

Morgan Wallen

You thought I'd take the blame for us two crumblin' / Go 'round like you ain't guilty or somethin' / Already lost the game that you've been runnin' / Guess it's catchin' up to you, huh / You think that you're so innocent / After all the s—t you did / I ain't an angel, you ain't heaven-sent / Can't wash our hands off this.

Morgan Wallen Chorus

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone

It takes two to break a heart in two / Baby, you blame me, and, baby, I blame you / Aw, if that ain't the truth.

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Chorus

