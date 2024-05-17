Post Malone's country music resume continues to grow as he debuted a new track at the 2024 ACM Awards called "Never Love You Again." The song was by far one of the most traditional-sounding performances of the night — complete with a steel guitar.

Here Are the Lyrics to Post Malone's "Never Love You Again"

Verse 1:

There's a bad moon hanging over the city / I can't hear no hymns on the wind / As I pour out that glass of forget me / Hungover on what could have been

Chorus:

It's a long, lost highway / And this road ain't my friend / I love you 'til tomorrow / And I'll never love you again

Verse 2:

Saw the Bible on your dresser / Save some forgiveness for me / Oh baby this ain't no old cowboy western / 'Cause I won't be looking back when I leave

Repeat chorus 2x

Girl, I'll never love you again

Post Malone' Performs at the 2024 ACM Awards

The rapper surprised the crowd when he launched into an unreleased song during his debut performance at the ACM Awards. After finishing the ballad, he gave the crowd what they were looking for. He immediately jumped into "I Had Some Help," his new collaboration with Morgan Wallen, which arrived on May 10.

Following his high-energy rendition, host Reba McEntire joined him to sing a few impromptu covers. The two harmonized on "Ramblin' Man" from the Allman Brothers Band, opting for a more gentle approach turning it into a tribute to the late Dickey Betts.

Post Malone Is Working on a Country Album

Although Malone has yet to reveal any information about his new song, it will likely be a part of his upcoming country album. Again, there aren't many confirmed details about the project, but there is a theory that the project could be called "City Cowboy" after an Easter egg was spotted in the "I Had Some Help" music video.