Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's long-awaited song "I Had Some Help" is officially here, and the music video may have just revealed a major spoiler for Malone's forthcoming country album.

Is City Cowboy the Title of Post Malone's Country Album?

In the music video, which you can watch below, Malone walks into a local watering hole after a heated conversation with his soon-to-be ex-lover. He is thrown out of the bar after jumping on stage to sing about his broken heart. That's when he encounters Wallen.

As Wallen dusts him off, a truck full of beautiful women pulls up, and they invite the two fellas to join them for a wild night. The video finishes with Malone and Wallen singing in the bed of the truck.

But, did you notice the license plate on the truck?

It says "CTYCWBY." In license plate talk, this likely means "City Cowboy."

Although Malone has yet to reveal any details about his country album, City Cowboy does sound like a fitting title. After all, the rapper was born in Syracuse, N.Y., before he and his family moved to Dallas, Texas, when he was a child.

His city roots coupled with his affinity for country music could easily make him a city cowboy.

Screenshot of Morgan Wallen and Post Malone in the bed of a truck from their I Had Some Help Music Video, with a zoom in on the license plate that reads CTYCWBY

Post Malone Is Working on a Country Album

Malone first made waves in the country music world when he performed at the 2023 CMA Awards with Wallen and Hardy. The three sang a medley of Joe Diffie hits in honor of the late singer.

He later confirmed he was working on a country album during a Twitch stream. Several photos of Malone in studio with various country artists also began surfacing online.

“Country record is coming," he revealed at the time. "I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it's so f--king sick, but it's not out."

Malone has yet to announce the title of his album or other details surrounding the project.

Check out the music video for "I Had Some Help" below, and let us know what you think of our license plate theory.

Watch Post Malone & Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help" Music Video

