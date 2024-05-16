2024 ACM Awards: Country Couples Walk The Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Some of country music's best dressed couples walked the red carpet together leading up to the 59th Annual ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas earlier tonight.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO stopped for a kiss while Reba McEntire and Rex Linn made an appearance before she moved on to host the awards show.

The 2024 ACM Awards airs on Amazon Prime tonight. Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson are among those set to perform during the show.

Here are some of the best photos of couples on the red carpet arriving at the 2024 ACM Awards

