2024 ACM Awards: Country Couples Walk The Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
Some of country music's best dressed couples walked the red carpet together leading up to the 59th Annual ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas earlier tonight.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO stopped for a kiss while Reba McEntire and Rex Linn made an appearance before she moved on to host the awards show.
The 2024 ACM Awards airs on Amazon Prime tonight. Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson are among those set to perform during the show.
READ MORE: 2024 ACM Award Winners – Full List
Here are some of the best photos of couples on the red carpet arriving at the 2024 ACM Awards
LOOK: 2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet Couples
Couples arrive for the 59th Annual ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet — See Country Music's Best, Worst and Boldest Dressed
See country music's best dressed, worst dressed and boldest from the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet. The 2024 ACM Awards were on Thursday (May 16) in Frisco, Texas.
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes