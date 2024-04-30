Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" presents like a carefree drinking song, but the lyrics tell a more serious story that country fans know very well.

"Tipsy" (as it's often called) opens with acoustic guitar and hand claps and builds into a folk release a la the Avett Brothers or Mumford & Sons.

"Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey / They know me and Jack Daniels got a history," he sings to open the chorus.

On April 29, Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

It was released just two weeks prior.

Fans of Beyonce may recognize him from two collaborations from her Cowboy Carter album, but he's been making music since at least 2017.

This new song borrows from "Tipsy" by J-Kwon to the point that the writers of the 2004 hip-hop track (Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent and Mark Williams) are listed as co-writers of Shaboozey's hit song (co-written with Nevin Sastry and Sean Cook).

Specifically, the hook "Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy" is similar to J-Kwon's "Everybody in this b---h gettin' tipsy." Also, both artists use a variation of "Here comes the two to the three to the four."

Sonically, the songs are very different — J-Kwon peaked on U.S. and U.K. rap and hip-hop charts, while Shaboozey just went to No. 1 on a country music chart.

Additionally, Shaboozey's "A Party Song" tells the story of a man using alcohol to blow off steam. "This 9 to 5 ain't workin', why the hell do I work so hard," he sings after an opening lyric that frets over groceries and gasoline as his lover shops for a Birkin bag (ranging from $12K to $400K). Find the full lyrics below.

The blue-collar theme doesn't last far into the song. In fact, by the chart-topping hit's chorus, fans will be focused on the party happening downtown near Fifth St. (a nod to Lower Broadway and 5th, perhaps?).

There's one more lyric to Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" that points to where he came from.

Who Is Shaboozey?

"I've been Boozey since I've left, I ain't changin' for a check," he sings to open the second verse.

Shaboozey is Chibueze Collins Obinna, a 28-year-old Virginia native born to Nigerian parents. His name was derived from frequent mispronunciations of his real name, and "A Party Song (Tipsy)" is hardly his first hit.

Earlier this year, Shaboozey paired with Beyonce for two songs on her Cowboy Carter album *("Spaghetti" and "Sweet / Honey / Bucklin'"), but his career goes back to 2017, when he signed with Republic Records and released a song called "Jeff Gordon."

The singer, songwriter and rapper is a multi-genre talent that's not yet let a single style define him. He tells Colors X Studios that his earliest influences include the Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin, but later he discovered songs and music videos by artists like Ja Rule.

More Songs by Shaboozey?

"Jeff Gordon" was Shaboozey's first hit, but a song called "Starfoxx" also helped him nab a recording contract. From there, he was part of a song called "Start a Riot" from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Lady Wrangler was his first album, but in 2022 he dropped Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die. Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going is slated for May 2024. It features songs like "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," "Anabelle," "Let It Burn" and a personal song called "Vegas" that he said is about getting his heart broken.

Here Are the Lyrics to Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)":

My baby want a Birkin, she's been tellin' me all night long / Gasoline and groceries, the list goes on and on / This 9 to 5 ain't workin', why the hell do I work so hard / I can't worry 'bout my problems, I can't take 'em when I'm gone.

Pre-Chorus:

One, here comes the two to the three to the four / Tell 'em bring another out, we need plenty more / Two-steppin' on the table, she don't need a dance floor / Oh my, good Lord.

Chorus:

Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey / They know me and Jack Daniels got a history / There's a party downtown near Fifth Street / Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy / Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy / Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy.

I've been Boozey since I've left, I ain't changin' for a check / Tell my ma I ain't forget, oh Lord / Woke up drunk at 10AM, we gonna do this s—t again / Tell your girl to bring a friend, oh Lord.

Repeat Pre-Chorus

Repeat Chorus

One, here comes the two to the three to the four / When it's last call and they kick us out the door / It's gettin' kind of late but the ladies want some more / Oh my, good Lord.

Repeat Chorus

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy / Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy / Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy / F—k, I messed up bro, they kicked me out the bar.