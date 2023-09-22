The Presley family are like modern-day American royalty, and they have had the real estate holdings to back that up. Elvis Presley was well-known for his over-the-top Graceland mansion in Memphis, but that was just part of his stunning property portfolio — and his former wife, Priscilla, and daughter Lisa Marie Presley were not far behind!

Elvis Presley laid claim to a number of lavish properties during his short lifetime. In addition to Graceland, he and Priscilla owned a mansion in Beverly Hills during their marriage, and they also spent their honeymoon in a futuristic "House of Tomorrow" that was one-of-a-kind.

That's not the end of the Presley dynasty's incredible real estate empire, though. After she divorced the iconic singer, Priscilla Presley went on to live in a massive, very formal mansion of her own in the Los Angeles area, and after she sold that, she moved to an equally luxurious condo in an ultra-exclusive part of town.

Lisa Marie Presley also had a penchant for fine homes. She owned a staggering waterfront mansion in Florida for a number of years before selling it to Kirstie Alley, and she was living on a massive estate in Calabasas, Calif., at the time of her death in January of 2023.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the Presley family's incredible real estate holdings over the years.

