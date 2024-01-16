Riley Keough and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, attended the 2024 Emmy Awards together on Monday (Jan. 15), just over a year after Lisa Marie Presley's death. Although it was a reminder of the family's tragic loss, the two were happy to be there to support one another.

"It's very special," Keough tells Entertainment Tonight. "I'm here with my grandmother and my husband. I feel lucky to have a family here to support me."

Keough was nominated for her starring role in the miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six.

"Well, first of all, she's always been talented — that did not surprise me," Presley says of her granddaughter. "But I thought she did an amazing job, truly. Obviously, we all think that. She's truly an actress."

The limited series and its cast were nominated for several awards, but they did not take any trophies home.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023, from cardiac arrest, just two days after she and Priscilla attended the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. Being back on a red carpet just one year after that day brought up some emotions for Priscilla.

"Listen, I think about her all day, all night," she says with tears in her eyes. "I miss my daughter very, very much."

"And it was a shock to all of us, and mostly for a mother. You know, when they lose their child, a lot is lost of them, too, as a parent. We grieve, we can't believe it, we try to understand," she adds.

Keough and Presley's appearance walking the red carpet was also a sign of solidarity for the family. In 2023, rumors swirled about their relationship following a brief legal battle over Lisa Marie's estate — which included Elvis Presley's home at Graceland. After a months-long dispute, Keough has become the sole owner of Graceland and is serving as the sole trustee of her mother's will.

Get our free mobile app

"Oh my gosh, the rumors that went out this past year has been unreal," Presley said on the red carpet. "Riley invited me and she goes, 'You know what, let's get together and show the world we love each other, we care for each other and we're there for each other.'"

PICTURES: See Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Stunning California Estate Lisa Marie Presley was living in a stunning mansion in Calabasas, Calif., at the time of her death, and the estate has now gone up for sale for $4.6 million after extensive renovations. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: Look Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Oceanfront Florida Mansion Lisa Marie Presley's former mansion in Florida is for sale, and pictures show a stunning oceanfront property fit for rock royalty. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker