Lisa Marie Presley was living in a stunning mansion in Calabasas, Calif., at the time of her death, and the estate has now gone up for sale for just over $4.6 million after extensive renovations.

Presley's 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot estate last sold for $3,449,500, in October of 2021, according to online property sites. Presley began renting the house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house. According to Entertainment Tonight, she was renting the spectacular home with an option to buy at the time she suffered a full cardiac arrest there on Jan. 12, 2023. She subsequently died at a nearby hospital at the age of 54. The medical examiner later ruled that a small bowel obstruction was Presley's cause of death.

The new listing touts a number of renovations to the property before it went on the market again, including an all-new home theater, new European White Oak 10-inch plank flooring throughout and a new "spa-like" bathroom in the master suite.

Other highlights of the home include a chef's kitchen, a bonus room with a wet bar and fireplace and a three-car garage that includes a car lift to store a fourth vehicle. The oversized master suite includes not only the renovated spa bathroom, but also his-and-hers closets and an attached yoga or dressing room. There's also a balcony overlooking the back grounds of the property.

The exterior of the estate is equally lavish, featuring a luxurious pool and spa, a built-in grilling area, outdoor dining and lounging, an outdoor fireplace and fire pit area, a fountain and more.

According to its listing, the lavish French Chateau-style estate sits at one of the highest points inside an ultra-exclusive, guard-gated community in Calabasas. The $4,679,000 asking price breaks down to $629 per square foot and a monthly payment of $32,319.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Lisa Marie Presley's mansion in California, and keep scrolling to see pictures of her former waterfront mansion in Florida, as well as several of her mother, Priscilla Presley's luxury homes through the years.

