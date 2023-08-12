Lisa Marie Presley's oceanfront estate in Florida has sold for just over $5 million, and pictures show the stunning property is worth every penny.

Presley's former 9-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom, 7,815-square-foor waterfront mansion in Clearwater, Fla., listed for just under $6 million dollars in early 2023. It sold for $5.22 million on Aug. 4, according to online property sites.

The luxurious residence opens into a two-story foyer that leads to a grand staircase, while the back of the house has French doors that open onto sweeping views of the ocean. The stunning three-story mansion features oversized windows that let in plenty of natural light, a fully modernized kitchen, a large recreational space and more. The oversized master bedroom attaches to a master bathroom with a deep soaking tub, a double shower and double vanities, and all of the other bathrooms are equally well-appointed.

The spectacular estate also features a private courtyard with a water feature and a stone fireplace, and the back of the property leads to a 60-foot dock that includes electric, water, a jet ski lift and entertainment areas for outdoor dining and social gatherings.

According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Presley owned the Florida estate in part because it was near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. She sold the house to fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley more than 20 years ago and later left Scientology altogether. Alley's estate listed the property for sale after her death in December of 2022. Presley died in January of 2023.

