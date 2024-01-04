Elvis Will Return to the Stage, Thanks to Artificial Intelligence

Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis Presley is back in the building — sort of.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, the King of Rock 'n' Roll is set to take the stage again in a new production called Elvis Evolution — that is, in holographic form. The show is already scheduled for a November run in London, Eng.

Produced by Layered Reality, the Elvis Evolution is an immersive experience detailing the life of Presley and celebrating his music. Fans will be taken on a journey of the megastar's life before witnessing a concert performance from a digital avatar of Presley.

"The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy," the production company explains on their website. "A life sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a U.K. stage."

"Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other. Through AI and groundbreaking tech you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career,” the description reads.

The show is launching in London, with a venue still to be announced, before heading to cities like Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo. Layered Reality is working with Elvis Presley Enterprises through its parent group Authentic Brands Group to bring Elvis Evolution to life.

Another AI-generated show, ABBA Voyage, has seen great success in London. The concert experience features avatars of the iconic Swedish band ABBA.

Tickets for Elvis Evolution have yet to go on sale. Fans can put their names on a waiting list to gain access to admission when it becomes available.