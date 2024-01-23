Riley Keough Finishes Mom Lisa Marie’s Memoir: ‘Very Bittersweet’

Riley Keough is helping her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, complete one of her biggest projects posthumously. The Daisy Jones & the Six actress says her late mom began the process of writing about her life a few years ago, but was unable to finish before her death last year.

Stepping in to ready Lisa Marie's memoir for publication was an honor for Keough, and she was happy to help.

“It’s extremely emotional and also very therapeutic,” she explains to Variety.

“It makes me feel very close to her. So it’s kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult, but also really special.”

Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023 of cardiac arrest. Keough took to social media on the one-year anniversary to post a throwback photo with her mom — she didn't go into detail about the image, simply putting a red heart emoji in the caption.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Keough told Variety ahead of the 2024 Emmy Awards. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.”

“I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did,” she adds.

Presley's memoir is being published by Random House and will be available on Oct. 15. Its pages will be filled with memories of Lisa Marie's childhood at Graceland and her relationship with her parents, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She also details her marriages to Nicholas Cage and Michael Jackson, as well as the death of her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.