Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed. In addition, the singer and songwriter's toxicology report was released.

According to a report from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office, Presley died of a small bowel obstruction. TMZ was the first to break the news of her cause of death on Thursday (July 13), and the coroner's office subsequently confirmed the report to Fox News.

Presley suffered a full cardiac arrest at her rental home in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 12, 2023. She subsequently died at a nearby hospital. She was 54 years old.

A "sequeale of small bowel obstruction" was listed as "Cause A" on the report. "Cause D" also indicated other "significant conditions" that could have contributed to her death, and her manner of death was ruled as "natural."

Also on Thursday, TMZ reported that Presley's toxicology report had been released. Therapeutic levels of Oxycodone — an opioid proscribed for pain management — were found in her system, as well as a second opioid, Buprenorphine, which treats pain as well as opioid use disorder (OUD.)

Presley as previously been open about battling an opioid addiction after the birth of her twin daughters in 2008. Trace amounts of Quetiapine, which is approved to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression, were also found in her system.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie was a singer-songwriter who recorded three albums over the course of her career. After she died, Presley was interred at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 22. She was buried next to her son Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Priscilla and Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, became embroiled in a legal battle over her estate in the months following her death. They reached a settlement in mid-May, with Riley Keough named the beneficiary of the estate.

