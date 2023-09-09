The gorgeous mansion where Lisa Marie Presley was living in Calabasas, Calif., has sold for full price, and pictures show a stunning property that is worth every penny.

Presley's 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot estate listed for just under $4.7 million in late July, and it went under contract mere just days later. According to online property sites, the spectacular luxury property sold for its full asking price of $4,679,000 in a deal that closed on Aug. 31.

Presley began renting the estate after she sold off her former Calabasas home in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide at that property. Entertainment Tonight reports that rock legend Elvis Presley's only child was renting the luxury mansion with an option to buy at the time she suffered a full cardiac arrest there on Jan. 12, 2023.

Presley died at a nearby hospital later that day at the age of 54. The medical examiner ruled that her cause of death was a small bowel obstruction.

Presley's California home underwent a number of renovations before it went on the market, including new European White Oak 10-inch plank flooring throughout and a new "spa-like" bathroom in the master suite, as well as a new home theater.

A chef's kitchen, a bonus room with a wet bar and fireplace and a three-car garage that includes a car lift to store a fourth vehicle are among the other highlights of the property. In addition to the renovated spa bathroom, the master suite includes his-and-hers closets and an attached yoga or dressing room, as well as a balcony overlooking the back of the property.

The exterior of the estate is just as luxurious, offering a luxurious pool and spa, a built-in grilling area, outdoor dining and lounging, an outdoor fireplace and fire pit area, a fountain and more.

The property's selling price of $4,679,000 breaks down to $629 per square foot and a monthly payment of $32,319.

News of the sale comes just after another one of Presley's former homes sold recently. Her oceanfront mansion in Florida sold for $5.22 million on Aug. 4.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Lisa Marie Presley's lavish California estate, and keep scrolling to see pictures of her former waterfront mansion in Florida, as well as several of her mother, Priscilla Presley's luxury homes through the years.

PICTURES: See Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Stunning California Estate Lisa Marie Presley was living in a stunning mansion in Calabasas, Calif., at the time of her death, and the estate has now gone up for sale for $4.6 million after extensive renovations.

PICTURES: Look Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Oceanfront Florida Mansion Lisa Marie Presley's former mansion in Florida is for sale, and pictures show a stunning oceanfront property fit for rock royalty.

PICTURES: See Inside Priscilla Presley's Spectacular Penthouse Condo Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that has every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion.