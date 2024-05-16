Jelly Roll Debuts New Song ‘Liar’ at the 2024 ACM Awards

Jelly Roll had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand while performing a new song we're calling "Liar" at the 2024 ACM Awards.

The performance was a bit more subdued than past awards show performances, but no less arresting. Crimson lights and white lasers surrounded him as he sang this new song, first heard earlier this year at the Grand Ole Opry.

"Now I know, you ain’t nothing but a liar / Yeah I walk right out that fire / Yeah you try to keep me down / Try to put me underground / I’m only going higher."

Jelly Roll's ACM Awards Nominations

Jelly Roll was also up for a handful awards for the night. He was nominated for the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year, as well as Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

The "Need a Favor" singer has been on fire this year. He took home several awards at the CMT Awards in April and is gearing up for his Beautifully Broken Tour, which will launch in August.

"This is the biggest tour of my life y'all and I'm going to do it really really big this year," Jelly Roll said of the trek. "I can't wait to see y'all at a show. Come party with us!"

Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Journey

This year, Jelly Roll is also tackling his health. The "Son of a Sinner" singer has lost nearly 70 pounds and even completed a 5K race, which was a challenge he accepted earlier this year.

The 2024 ACM Awards were hosted by Reba McEntire and held in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16. The event was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

