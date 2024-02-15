The rumors are true: Morgan Wallen is the next star who's planning to open a bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway strip.

Reports began circulating last summer that Wallen was lending his name to a new bar and music venue, in partnership with TC Restaurant Group. That's the same company behind downtown Nashville ventures linked to Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert.

The Nashville Business Journal reported the sale of the parking lot at 107 4th Ave. N for a cool $10 million in May 2022, but Wallen's camp didn't confirm any involvement, until now.

But on Thursday (Feb. 15), the singer sent out a press release confirming that that will be the address of a new bar and entertainment hot spot that he's calling This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen.

Of course, the name of This Bar is a reference Wallen's song of the same title, which he included on his early 2021 Dangerous double album. Its lyrics romanticize the singer's favorite watering hole and all the memories and life experience he compiled there. In keeping with those hometown themes Wallen's newly-established Lower Broadway will honor his rural Tennessee roots, including a showcase of memorabilia and artifacts from the singer's childhood, early career and most memorable performances to date.

"I sing about finding myself in 'this bar' and now it's coming to life," Wallen says in a statement. "This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music."

The singer also says that he's working with a restaurant team to design a menu inspired by his own "family favorites." Chef Tomasz Wosiak is curating the menu for This Bar, and it'll include some of the singer's mom's own recipes.

Live music will also be a cornerstone of Wallen's new hot spot, with three live stages and a rooftop planned for the 30,000 square foot establishment. Bar-goers can also peruse a gift shop stocked with Wallen merch and fan items for the singer's favorite football team, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Wallen hasn't shared an exact opening date for This Bar, but the venue's scheduled to open its door some time in 2024.

The singer is one of several country artists currently working towards their own grand openings: Luke Combs and Eric Church have both announced Lower Broadway bars planned to open soon, and rocker Jon Bon Jovi announced his own Nashville bar earlier this month, too.