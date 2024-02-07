Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Plans to Open a Nashville Bar

Celebrity-owned bars in downtown Nashville aren't just for country stars anymore.

Jon Bon Jovi — legendary rock guitarist and frontman of Bon Jovi — has announced plans to open his very own hot spot on Nashville's Lower Broadway strip.

The bar, restaurant and venue will be called JBJ's Nashville, according to a press release. JBJ's will stand out amid the hub of surrounding bars: It'll be the tallest bar on the strip, and second-largest by square footage.

Boasting 37,000 square feet in total, JBJ's will be located at 405 Broadway, on the corner lot of Broadway and 4th avenue. According to a press release, building plans are happening in accordance with Nashville's Broadway Historic Preservation Overlay in order to honor the history of Music City.

"We're looking forward to having a place in Nashville that we call home," Bon Jovi says in a statement.

The singer is joining forces with BPH Hospitality, a subsidiary of Nashville's Big Plan Holdings, to create the new venture, and he says that the partnership came about because of his longstanding relationship with Nashville and the music industry there.

"We have had wonderful times in Nashville recording several albums and working with some of the finest people in all the music business," the rocker continues. "I can't wait to toast all of Broadway and get to know our neighbors!"

Bon Jovi has history with the country music genre: His eponymous band topped country charts for two straight weeks in 2006 with their Jennifer Nettles duet, "Who Says You Can't Go Home." They teamed with LeAnn Rimes the following year to put out "'Till We Ain't Strangers Anymore," then reunited with Nettles in 2020 for a second duet called "Do What You Can."

JBJ's Nashville is pegged to open in spring 2024. When it does, the rocker will be rubbing elbows with country royalty on all sides: Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley are just a few of the stars who've already got Broadway bars, and Luke Combs and Eric Church are both planning grand openings of their own soon.

