Morgan Wallen may be the next country star with a bar in downtown Nashville, and it could be massive.

While nobody is confirming, the Nashville Business Journal shares that Wallen and TC Restaurant group have partnered for a bar and live music venue at 107 Fourth Ave. N.

TC Restaurant Group purchased the parking lot at that location for $10 million in May 2022.

The company has previously partnered with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert for downtown Nashville venues.

Other artist with bars currently under construction include Luke Combs, Eric Church and Garth Brooks.

Plans for a six-story building were approved a year ago. This would include a live music venue, gift shop, multiple bars and rooftop area. This establishment would be tucked behind Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, near the Ryman Auditorium.

A decade ago, only established legends (Alan Jackson) and hitmakers (Blake Shelton) were sprouting bars along Lower Broadway. The scope of who is bar-worthy has widened, however, to include at least two men with relatively young careers.

Many partnerships are only licensing deals, meaning the artist gets paid for someone else to use their likeness and isn't directly involved in the day-to-day management. Celebrities attached to TC Restaurant holdings have been heavily present upon opening their venues, but not as much in the years that follow. That's a little different from how Shelton has interacted with Opry Entertainment Group's Ole Red — the star regularly brings new artists to his venue and uses the stage to make personal and professional announcements.

There is no timetable for the opening of Morgan Wallen's bar, nor is there a name.