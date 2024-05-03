Chief's — Eric Church's bar and honky tonk in downtown Nashville — is once again poking fun at the now infamous Morgan Wallen chair-throwing incident that occurred at the bar's rooftop.

In case you've been living under a rock and haven't heard, country superstar Morgan Wallen was arrested at Chief's on April 7 and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after allegedly throwing a chair off the bar's rooftop.

Now on the rooftop appears a new plaque, apparently revealed the Friday morning (May 3), the same day as Wallen's first court hearing related to the incident. The sign was attached in the early morning as patrons were just starting to file into the bar.

The plaque, which looks similar to what you'd see on a park bench dedication, reads "DON'T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT, YOU ARE NOT MORGAN WALLEN."

This isn't the first time Chief's has poked fun at the now infamous incident either. Just days after the fiasco the honky tonk's marquee read, "Our pigs fly, our chairs don't."

The first hearing for Wallen's case was held Friday (May 3), but Wallen was not present and the proceedings were uneventful with the next hearing being set for August. Wallen's lawyer said the singer would be present for the summer court date.

Wallen will soon be opening his own bar and restaurant in Downtown Nashville —This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen Bar — and recently the signs for the new honky tonk were captured going up and posted to social media. This Bar is expected to open this summer.