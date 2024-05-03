Now We Know Why Morgan Wallen Waived His Court Appearance

Jason Kempin. Getty Images

Morgan Wallen's first court date to face three felony reckless endangerment charges was uneventful.

The result was another court date.

  • Morgan Wallen was arrested on April 7 after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's in downtown Nashville.
  • The chair landed near two police officers.
  • After interviewing witnesses, MNPD charged him with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Friday morning's (May 3) court date was procedural. The 30-year-old's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 9AM, and that one will be significantly different. WSMV in Nashville shares that Wallen's lawyer promises his client will be there this summer.

The new date extends a weeks-long journey from the sixth floor of Eric Church's new bar to the General Sessions Court a half-mile away. Court documents had listed Friday morning's 10:30AM hearing as a settlement hearing, but no settlement was announced.

Courtesy of MNPD
The singer wasn't present for the proceedings. Instead, he was represented by his lawyer, Worrick Robinson.

"I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s," Wallen said in an April 19 statement. "I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

The arrest is Wallen's third, and his first since May 2020, when he was cuffed on disorderly conduct charges for a disturbance at Kid Rock's bar, which sits one block west of Chief's.

Later this year, Wallen's This Bar will open on 4th Ave. N., two blocks from Chief's, just behind Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. The incident at Church's bar came on opening weekend as the two singers were hoping their duet "Man Made a Bar" would reach No. 1 on airplay charts.

