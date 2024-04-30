We Now Know Why Morgan Wallen’s Stagecoach Performance Wasn’t Streamed

Why did Amazon not stream Morgan Wallen's performance at Stagecoach?

Fox News is reporting that Morgan Wallen's reps have stated, "Morgan Wallen has a special project in the works for his fans that precludes him from participating in livestreams at this time."

According to reports at the festival, Wallen was awesome on stage bringing on Post Malone and debuting the duo's new song, which was picked up by some fans at the concert.

As for those watching — or in this case not watching — the Amazon Prime stream, they took to X (formerly twitter) to air some grievances.

Stagecoach was one of the more talked about events of 2024 in the Country world from Eric Church's, let's say unique, set on the first night, to Jelly Roll teaming up with T-Pain on stage as well.

As for Morgan Wallen, he is also making news off the stage. His Nashville bar is still in the construction phase but the sign has gone up on Broadway.

Wallen will be back on the road as his One Night at a Time tour continues on in Nashville May 2. Post Malone is set to be in Charlotte for his tour on May 3. Will Post be onstage with Morgan again in Nashville? Hopefully no one is waiting on a stream to find out.

